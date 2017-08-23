Under Pressure Manager Rafa Benitez Refutes Speculation Linking Him With Hammers Job

Rafa Benitez is one of the best managers in the Premier League and has been becoming increasingly more frustrated with Newcastle United's transfer policy.

Therefore, many pundits have tipped Benitez to leave Newcastle, with whispers of him moving to the capital. However, The Chronicle reports that Benitez has put down rumours linking him with the West Ham job.

Both West Ham and Newcastle have had the worst possible start to the season, losing both games, leaving Slaven Bilic particularly under pressure.

Benitez is believed to be on West Ham's shortlist should they decide to part company with Bilic.

But, in a press conference for Newcastle's cup tie against Nottingham Forest, Bentiez said: "I know nothing."

Other topics discussed were Newcastle's poor start to the season and the likely line up:

"Winning games will make everything more positive. We must believe we’ll improve. We have a cup competition and we’ll try to do well again, but I will not lie, we have to use the squad we have to try and progress.”

Someone who could be moving in the opposite direction to Benitez is Hammers striker Andy Carroll. However Bilic played down any speculation by saying: “He’s always a very interesting character to be in the papers for whatever reason. I think it’s because we play Newcastle, he’s from Newcastle, he’s on the verge of coming back and you have to fill the papers.”

Last season, Newcastle got to the Quarter Finals of the EFL Cup and the Geordies will be hoping they can better it this season.