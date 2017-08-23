West Brom Plan £30m Raid on Tottenham for Stars Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is hopeful of completing a sensational swoop for Tottenham duo Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen.

Pulis has been keen to sign defensive reinforcements and it appears Wimmer has been identified as the perfect candidate for the Baggies.

Having already signed Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez for a £12m fee, it also appears Pulis is ready to add further firepower to his front-line and believes Janssen could return to form at the West Midlands club.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

According to a report by The Sun, Pulis will hope to sign the duo on Wednesday with Spurs keen to offload both players. The report also suggests that Albion will offer personal terms with the players that will rival any other clubs' offers.

After impressing in the Bundesliga with FC Koln, Wimmer has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side with the player often third choice behind Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Kevin Wimmer is a super young player who deserves regular football but a blow for Spurs to lose him. Great cover for the main men. #THFC — Jonny Bentley (@SportsJonny) August 17, 2017

The Austria international has managed only 15 league appearances for Spurs since signing for the north London club two years ago.

Janssen has also struggled for form in the Premier League with the 23-year-old only finding the back of the net twice in 24 league appearances for Spurs.

The Netherlands international arrived at the club last summer with a fine goal scoring status after scoring 27 goals in a single season for AZ Alkmaar.

This isn't the first time Pulis has swooped for a Spurs fringe player, with the Baggies boss signing Nacer Chadli last summer for a club-record transfer fee of £13m.

Pulis is also keen on signing Marc Wilson from Bournemouth, after the player impressed while on loan at Albion last season.