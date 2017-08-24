Real Sociedad and ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has hit out at former manager Louis van Gaal, saying he will dedicate his first goal for Real Sociedad to the manager he had a 'frustrating' relationship with at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old's career with the Red Devils stagnated once Van Gaal was appointed at United in 2014, as the club's new manager did not give Januzaj a consistent run in the first team.

Despite being tipped for big things at Old Trafford whilst under the tutelage of David Moyes, Januzaj only went on to make only 10 appearances for Van Gaal which ultimately led to the 22-year-old's sale to Real Sociedad this summer, in a deal worth around £10m.

The Belgium international is confident the move to Spain will showcase his talent and silence his critics, he told AS: “If I score a goal I will dedicate it to Van Gaal.

“I don’t want to talk about him [Van Gaal] but everyone knows how many problems I had with him. We didn’t have the best of rapports. It wasn’t easy, it’s very frustrating and difficult when you are in a situation like that.

“I didn’t have many possibilities to play. I spent a long time on the bench and that makes you lose confidence and minor injuries emerge.

“Many times I wouldn’t play as a starter and you struggle to shine without continuity. The coach would put me in positions that I didn’t know how to play in and I had little experience in. I hope that one day, I can shut up all those people that criticised me.

Asked about his relationship with Manchester United's newest manager who sanctioned his permanent move to the La Liga outfit, Jose Mourinho, Januzaj added: “I have nothing bad to say about Mourinho. I have no criticism of him as a coach. From the beginning he was fair.”