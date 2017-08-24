Soccer

Arsenal & Liverpool Set to Compete for Transfer of Real Madrid Winger Lucas Vázquez

37 minutes ago

As Arsenal and Liverpool prepare for their first game of the season against each other at Anfield in the Premier League, the two clubs also look set to battle off the field for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vázquez.


According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on the right-winger as he seeks further options to replace wanted playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who could be on his way to Barcelona.

The Gunners are also vying for his place as an Arsenal player, as they have a number of players such as Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere all out of contract within the next year.


As manager Arsene Wenger sweats over the future of a number of first-team attacking starlets, the capture of Vázquez would appease the fans to an extent. The 26-year-old, who has been at the Santiago Bernabéu since 2007, is seeking improved minutes as a regular first team member after only 12 starts last season as a Los Blancos player.


However, with the likes of Isco and the stellar displays of the promising Marco Asensio, his game time has been limited as French boss Zinedine Zidane balanced the squad in all competitions last season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Now with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal interested in his services, the unquestionable talent of Vázquez might be better off in the Premier League, where he can stake a regular place in the first team.


Liverpool, who have only made the one notable signing in Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah, need further options to juggle Champions League football, as they return to the European competition if they can overcome the threat of Hoffenheim in the qualifying rounds.


Sources suggest Vázquez would prefer to stay in the Spanish capital, but would consider a move abroad as a World Cup place remains a target for the former Espanyol star.


