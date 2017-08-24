Arsenal Star Set to Turn Down New Contract With Move to Chelsea Seemingly on the Horizon

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to turn down a new Arsenal contract, instead preferring a move across London to Chelsea.

Starsport understands the Gunners ace is set to turn down the offer of a new deal during crunch talks on Thursday. The future of Oxlade-Chamberlain has been unclear all summer as he only has 12 months left on his contract at the Emirates.

Despite offering him a new four-year deal worth £125,000 a week, Arsenal’s proposal is set to be rejected.

London-based football journalist Charles Watts said: "Ox can talk it up all he wants, but it’s about money. If he thinks he’s going to walk into the Chelsea team as a central midfielder he’s kidding himself."

He also feels that Arsenal should cash in on the player with Chelsea reportedly prepared to pay £40m for his services. "I like the Ox and he had a very good season last time out - but I really think he should be sold now, before it’s too late."

Antonio Conte has been attracted to Oxlade-Chamberlain because of his ability to play pretty much anywhere across midfield. Arsene Wenger has used him as a wing back in the early part of this season.

The Ox has been at Arsenal since 2011 when he left Southampton. He has made 196 appearances for the Gunners scoring 20 goals.

He was won the FA Cup and Community Shield on three occasions while also earning 27 England caps. The 24-year old was on target during June's 2-2 draw against Scotland at Hampden Park.