Soccer

Barcelona Fear BVB Could Be Working With Liverpool in Order to Keep Them Away From Ousmane Dembele

an hour ago

Barcelona still harbour hopes of signing French wonder-kid Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The La Liga giants have struggled to find a replacement for Neymar thus far, with both Liverpool and Dortmund leaving them frustrated.

The Reds are unwilling to let Philippe Coutinho - their prime target - leave Anfield, while BVB are playing hardball over Dembele, despite his ill-advised strike.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are in talks with the German side, trying to convince them to accept a bid in the region of €100m - €105m, with add-ons that would take the fee to at least €130m. However, they fear that BVB are being advised by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, who previously coached at Dortmund, still maintains good relationships with figures at the Bundesliga club, and the Catalan side are growing increasingly concerned, as they believe that he could be telling his former employers exactly what to do to keep the player away from them.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool have rejected three bids from Barca for Coutinho this summer, and they have reportedly told the Spanish side that the bid of £138m they're preparing would be a waste of time as not even £150m wouldn't convince them to sell.

Neymar's sale made La Blaugrana £198m richer, but it looks like the Reds want to take as much from that sum as they can if they're going to lose a player of Coutinho's quality.

Both Dembele and Coutinho want to move to the Camp Nou, yet Dortmund and Liverpool are showing remarkable resolve.

It's certainly looking like things will be tense leading up to deadline day.


