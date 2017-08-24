Soccer

Barcelona Midfielder Rafinha Welcomes Opportunity to Join AC Milan This Summer

37 minutes ago

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has reportedly welcomed the prospect of securing a move to AC Milan to join their new revolution this summer.

The Spanish giants have indicated that they remain eager to keep hold of the 24-year-old. However, with limited game time in an overcrowded midfield at Camp Nou, Rafinha could find more regular game-time if he made the move to San Siro.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

According to Gianluca Dimarzio, the Serie A side have shown interest in the Brazilian, which has reportedly been reciprocated by the player - with negotiations seemingly the next step in the process.

The Italian side are understood to see Rafinha as a replacement for the departing M’Baye Niang, however a poor injury record - which currently sees him on the sidelines - could jeopardise any potential deal as he would be unable to make an instant impact at Milan. 

The Brazilian has made only 30 league starts for Barcelona in his last three seasons at the club, with his most successful campaign at Camp Nou coming last season, as it returned six goals and two assists in a combined 18 La Liga appearances.

With a World Cup spot still on offer, minutes on the pitch are essential for Rafinha this season but Barcelona are not prepared to lose a very important member of the squad, as club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said: "Rafinha stays. He is indispensable."


The 24-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury to the meniscus in his right knee, which was suffered in April against Granada. 

