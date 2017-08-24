Soccer

Burnley Chase Foxes Speedster on Season-Long Loan Deal as Clarets Seek Attacking Additions

2 hours ago

Sean Dyche's Burnley are reportedly seeking a one-year loan move for Leicester City's attacker Ahmed Musa.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Clarets are willing to offer a lucrative loan fee to the Foxes, in order to bring the speedy Nigerian to Turf Moor.

Signed from CSKA Moscow in 2016, Musa was a regular under former Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri but has since fallen back in the pecking order under Craig Shakespeare.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The 24-year-old played his first game of the new season on Tuesday, as Leicester thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 away from home in the Carabao Cup.

It is understood that Leicester want to offload Musa permanently this summer, and cut their losses from the £16.6m that they paid to sign him from the Russian Premier League.

Burnley's manager Dyche is also keeping tabs on a number of options including Lorient forward Majeed Waris and Deportivo la Coruña’s Florin Andone. 

Burnley are looking to re-invest the profits made from the sales of Michael Keane to Everton and Andre Gray to Watford, while improving the side's attacking options in the process.

Burnley already broke their club’s record transfer fee earlier this month on Leeds United’s star striker Chris Wood, and the New Zealand international’s arrival means Ashley Barnes could be sacrificed in order to make way for the potential new arrivals.

