After announcing his retirement from international football, Wayne Rooney has been inundated with public tributes from fellow players who donned the Three Lions kit, with former captain David Beckham the latest to send his appreciation.

Although Rooney's accomplishments in an England shirt may not have returned any silverware, his talent and commitment to his country resulted in him becoming the nation's all-time goal scorer, with 53 goals.

Beckham, who also knows the pressure of being the country's best player, posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

Beckhams post read: "When this young kid aged 17 walked into this first game for his country it was like he had been playing for England for years.

"I had the pleasure of captaining a side that had Wayne Rooney in it because as a captain you want players that have passion, desire and a winning mentality and that's what Wayne was all about which is why he went on to break records for club and country.

"Personally I'm sad to see him step away from playing for England because one of the reasons our fans love him so much is how much wearing the three lions means to him and that will be missed.

"Wayne was a special talent, is a special talent and will continue to be that special talent that we all love...119 OUT."

Despite having a number of critics, Rooney has just as many supporters - if not more - who appreciate his contribution to England football, which he is said to have valued tremendously.