Soccer

Everton Look to Move Ahead of Newcastle in Race to Sign Sampdoria Midfielder Dennis Praet

an hour ago

Everton are understood to be looking to steal Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet out of Newcastle's grasp following the Magpies' reported £17.5m bid being rejected by the Italian side.

Despite only spending one season with the Serie A side, Praet could be on the move again this summer with both Newcastle and Everton set to battle it out for his signature - which is rumoured to be valued at £18.5m.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Following five-years with Anderlecht - where he won three league titles - the 23-year-old switched Belgium for Italy where he went on to make 32 appearances, netting one goal and providing one assist. 

According to The Times, the Magpies have sent scouts to watch Praet in Sampdoria's match against Benevento, with Everton also considering making a move for the Belgium midfielder. 

With the Toffees already possessing a wide range of midfield talent, a move to the St James' Park could offer more first team football as Rafa Benitez is eager to add Premier League quality players to his squad. 


Therefore, Praet could prove to be both an experienced and youthful addition to a side who have yet to register their first point in their first season back in the Premier League. 

However, Italy's Sport Mediaset have reported that the Magpies have been rebuffed in their attempts to negotiate a deal for the 23-year-old, which has opened the door for the Merseysiders. 

With only a week remaining in the transfer window, both clubs will look to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for the 23-year-old, with a Premier League fixture to focus on in the meantime as the Magpies face West Ham, whilst the Toffees travel to Chelsea.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters