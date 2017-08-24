Everton Look to Move Ahead of Newcastle in Race to Sign Sampdoria Midfielder Dennis Praet

Everton are understood to be looking to steal Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet out of Newcastle's grasp following the Magpies' reported £17.5m bid being rejected by the Italian side.

Despite only spending one season with the Serie A side, Praet could be on the move again this summer with both Newcastle and Everton set to battle it out for his signature - which is rumoured to be valued at £18.5m.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Following five-years with Anderlecht - where he won three league titles - the 23-year-old switched Belgium for Italy where he went on to make 32 appearances, netting one goal and providing one assist.

According to The Times, the Magpies have sent scouts to watch Praet in Sampdoria's match against Benevento, with Everton also considering making a move for the Belgium midfielder.

Dennis Praet would be a seriously good addition to #NUFC but he won't solve every problem. GK and more still needed. — Demba (C) (@TheTioteRole) August 20, 2017

With the Toffees already possessing a wide range of midfield talent, a move to the St James' Park could offer more first team football as Rafa Benitez is eager to add Premier League quality players to his squad.





Therefore, Praet could prove to be both an experienced and youthful addition to a side who have yet to register their first point in their first season back in the Premier League.

However, Italy's Sport Mediaset have reported that the Magpies have been rebuffed in their attempts to negotiate a deal for the 23-year-old, which has opened the door for the Merseysiders.

With only a week remaining in the transfer window, both clubs will look to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for the 23-year-old, with a Premier League fixture to focus on in the meantime as the Magpies face West Ham, whilst the Toffees travel to Chelsea.