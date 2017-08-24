Frantic Barcelona Turn Their Attentions to Chelsea Star After Coutinho and Dembele Struggles

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attentions to Chelsea star Willian as they continue their bid to replace Neymar.

The Blaugrana have endured one of their most frustrating transfer windows in recent memory after the former Santos star shockingly jumped ship to join Paris Saint-Germain for a £198m world record fee.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The club have been desperately trying to replace the forward but have been out of luck so far, and they only have one more week in which to conduct any business.

It has been suggested that the club's bargaining power has been weakened as a result of the Neymar deal - big clubs know what kind of money the Catalan giants are sitting on and are driving up the asking prices of their prized assets.

France Football (via Sport) claim that Barca are now targeting Willian after struggling to lure Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund reiterating their intention not to sell their stars.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

29-year-old Willian has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013 and spent more time than usual on the bench during Antonio Conte's debut season in which the Blues won the Premier League title - suggesting he is disposable.

The Brazilian is in the team at the moment as a replacement for the recovering Eden Hazard but could be forced to consider his options with Barca now supposedly interested.