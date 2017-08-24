Hull City Confirm the Signing of Arsenal Midfielder Jon Toral on a 3-Year Deal

Hull City have added Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral to the fold at KCOM Stadium on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old will takeover from the recently departed Sam Clucas as he will wear the number 11 shirt for the Tigers, whilst his deal also includes the option to add a further year to his contract.

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Jon Toral from @Arsenal #WelcomeJon pic.twitter.com/3SbaPGrWec — Hull City (@HullCity) August 24, 2017

Toral - born in Spain - initially joined Arsenal in 2011 from Barcelona's Academy, where he has since had loan spells with Brentford, Grenada, Glasgow Rangers.

With his most successful campaign to date coming with Birmingham City, as he won Goal of the Season as well as being crowned Player of the Season in 2015/16.

After putting pen to paper at Hull, Toral said: “This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.

🎥 | Jon Toral had this message for @HullCity fans after becoming the newest addition to Leonid Slutsky’s squad #WelcomeJon pic.twitter.com/5n2WU58U9P — Hull City (@HullCity) August 24, 2017

“I’m really happy to be here. I have experienced playing in the Championship before and it is a league that I enjoyed playing in. I want to use that experience now and to help this team achieve its aims.”

The 22-year-old is now available for selection in time for the Tigers clash against Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.