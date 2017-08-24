Soccer

Juventus Preparing Shock Move for Tottenham Flop Moussa Sissoko as Old Lady Compiles List of Options

2 hours ago

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing the Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, according to a report in Tuttosport, with the 28-year-old one of a number targets for the Serie A champions. 

Others linked with a move to Turin include Roma's Kevin Strootman, Barcelona’s Andre Gomes and Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich. 

After starting his career at Toulouse, Sissoko moved to England in January 2013 joining Newcastle United for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m. 


He would make an immediate impact, scoring the winner in a 3-2 win over Chelsea on his home debut. He would spend four seasons at St James' Park, leaving the club following relegation at the end of the 2015-16 season. 

His performances in France's run to the Euro 2016 Final caught the eye of Tottenham and they were persuaded to spend £30m to bring him to White Hart Lane. 

Sissoko would make 25 Premier League appearances, the majority of which came from the bench. He failed to score in any competition.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

A move to Juventus would be a surprise one, but CEO Beppe Marotta has promised to deliver another new name to coach Massimo Allegri and Sissoko could be the easiest option at the current time. 


Juventus have already signed Blaise Matuidi from PSG and Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich as well as the former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. 

Juventus will be hoping to defend their Serie A title in 2017-18 while also going one better in the Champions League, after they lost to Real Madrid in the final last year. 

