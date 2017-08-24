Leeds United Complete Signing of Netherlands U19 International Forward Jay-Roy Grot

Leeds United have officially completed the signing of teenage Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot from Eerste Divisie side NEC Nijmegen on a four-year contract.

Leeds are rumoured to have paid a fee in the region of £1.5m for the 19-year-old, who has been assigned the club's number 11 shirt and could even feature as soon as this weekend in the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of striker Jay-Roy Grot from Dutch Jupiler League side NEC Nijmegen https://t.co/ekNW7fq1bP pic.twitter.com/6tvubFJuQY — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2017

"I am very happy, this is such a big club and this is a big step in my career, I am delighted to signed for Leeds United," Grot told his new team's official website.

"It was been my dream to play in England and so to do that at a club like Leeds is really exciting."

📺 After becoming the club's 13th signing this window, Jay-Roy Grot speaks exclusively with LUTV at https://t.co/ueH5xgo6Ro pic.twitter.com/isP1Yv2Wqy — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2017

Leeds are one of only three unbeaten sides left in the Championship after four games of the new season alongside early fellow promotion chasers Cardiff and Ipswich.

Thomas Christiansen's team have eight points from their opening fixtures and will leapfrog Forest if they can snag a win at the City Ground on Saturday evening.