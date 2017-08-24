Liverpool Legend Claims Coutinho Isn't Worth Barca's £136m Offer & Names Anfield's Real Main Man

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed the Reds' want-away star, Philippe Coutinho is not worth the £136m Barcelona are offering as he isn't even the club's best player - Sadio Mane is.

Despite Barcelona courting the Brazilian throughout the latter stages of the transfer window, Liverpool have insisted he is not for sale at any price. However, Souness says the Merseysiders should be 'snapping their hands off' to accept the Spanish club's latest offer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Coutinho has made it clear that he no longer wants to be at Anfield, and despite being Liverpool's top scorer last season Souness has encouraged his former club to depart with the 25-year-old who he claims fails to make an impact in the big games, unlike his teammate Mane.

Souness told talkSPORT: "I don't see him being a Suarez or a Neymar.

Souness: "Coutinho is six, seven goals a season. Does he turn up in the real big games?"#LFC's top scorer last season with 14



12 in 15/16 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 23, 2017

The former Liverpool manager even insists the Brazilian is not Jurgen Klopp's most influential player, as he added: "That would be Sadio Mane.

"Coutinho is six, seven goals a season. Does he turn up in the real big games? Mane is the man for me."

With seven days remaining in the transfer window, Souness insists a deal with Barcelona is too good to turn down.

He added: "Players normally get their way at the end of the day and with the sort of cash that is being offered now, I'd be snapping their hand off.

"That kind of money you can't say no to. Is he that good? For that sort of money you want a player that is a game-changer, the difference in big games, and I don't see him as that.

"Yeah, he is an attractive little footballer, he is neat and tidy on the ball, he wrong-foots people, he scores some wonder goals, but at that sort of level I would take the money."