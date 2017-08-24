Soccer

Paul Pogba Explains How He's Already Reaping the Benefits of Man Utd New Boy's Midfield Presence

an hour ago

Paul Pogba has revealed how the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea has released him from his defensive shackles and allowed him the license to get forward more.

The Manchester United star has already looked like a man reborn since Matic's £40m switch to Old Trafford this summer, and has weighed in with two goals in as many Premier League matches for Jose Mourinho's free scoring side so far.

In quotes published by Goal, Pogba explained how his burgeoning midfield partnership with Matic was helping him to be the offensive, forward thinking player he always dreamed of being for the Red Devils.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Pogba said: "I am mostly an offensive player and I think more about attacking, but he [Matic] will be more defending.

"We can switch, but we match a lot and in those two games, I have been more forward and he has stayed back.

"That helps me more be myself. I still do the defensive part, but now I can go forward more and help the strikers. I like to be in front of the goals too. He helps me and I enjoy it, yes."

United have blown away West Ham United and Swansea City in two superb showings during the fledgling weeks of the campaign, with Mourinho's charges chalking up back-to-back 4-0 victories over the Hammers and Swans.

Those displays have already got pundits, fans and the media installing United as favourites for the 2016/17 crown, but Pogba moved to play down suggestions that a first league trophy in five years was a shoe-in for him and his team mates.

He added: "I'm pleased and happy that we have started really well, but it is not finished yet. It is just the start of the season.

"The biggest challengers? We are our own rivals and we think about ourselves first. But we don't have to be scared of anyone in the league because we know we are a strong team as well. We know we can do great this season.

"I hope [we can win the title]. Every team is strong, like when Leicester won it two years ago and nobody expected it, so you don't know what's going to happen.

"We started very well, but we can end up bad and we don't want this. We want to be focused from game to game."

