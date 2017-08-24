Sol Campbell Tempers Congratulatory Rooney Twitter Commemorations to Launch Dig at Retiring Star

On Wednesday afternoon, Everton forward Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football and many took to social media to pay tribute to the former Manchester United striker.

Rooney has had an exceptional career playing for England. He earned 119 caps and even surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's goal-scoring record with a huge 53 goals. As the news surfaced of the retirement, an overwhelming number of tweets poured in.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen were two of the first to send out a congratulations in honour of Rooney's international career.

It didn't take long for Sol Campbell to tweet regarding the retirement. The former Arsenal defender did actually start the post with some nice things to say about Rooney, but clearly took an opportunity to throw in a little dig too.

What a career Wayne Rooney a fantastic servant for England. Only one dive that annoyed me against Man Utd 49th game 😎 — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) August 23, 2017

The tweet is referring to a game back in 2004 between Arsenal and Manchester United as the Red Devils broke the 49 game unbeaten streak for Arsene Wenger's side.

Rooney was deemed to have dived in the Arsenal box to win his side a penalty and then Rooney himself would go on to score the second of the game to win 2-0.

Campbell has obviously not forgotten about the incident and felt it necessary to remind the England record goalscorer.