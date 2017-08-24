Southampton star Cedric Soares Spotted in London as Talk of a Move to Chelsea Gathers Pace

Southampton right back Cedric Soares has fueled rumours of a move to Chelsea by uploading an image to his official Instagram account, showing himself to be in the capital and consequently sending his followers into frenzy.

As reported by The Sun, the Portuguese international had consistently been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, amidst reports that the Blues have already submitted a £15m bid in an attempt to prise the full back from St Marys.

Antonio Conte is desperate to bolster his squad as the West London outfit look to compete on four fronts this season following their return to the Champions League, especially in his full back areas having already seen multiple bids for Juventus' Alex Sandro rebuffed.



Big City Life 🎶 A post shared by Cédric Soares (@cedricsoares41) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Southampton are understandably unwilling to sell Soares, even more so due to the Virgil van Dijk saga which has dominated the Saints' summer transfer window and reportedly caused unrest amongst the squad.

Coincidentally, Chelsea are also interested in acquiring Van Dijk's services, although they are more focused on their full back areas following the capture of Antonio Rudiger from Roma, and are also keeping tabs on Ryan Bertrand as Conte looks to give Marcos Alonso some healthy competition.

Soares himself has done little to play down a move to the reigning Premier League champions, and is reportedly keen to make the switch to West London. He has ignited the rumours by posting the aforementioned image to his social media accounts, in addition to another image in which he interestingly emphasised how good London life is with the caption, "#lifeis1 #london".

#lifeis1 #london A post shared by Cédric Soares (@cedricsoares41) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Southampton fans will be crossing their fingers that they do not lose any more star names as we enter the last week of the transfer window, following heartbreak after heartbreak in recent years as big names such as Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama, Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana have departed the South Coast.

There looks to be no way back into the fold for Van Dijk, however, with his much prolonged saga set to go right to the wire with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all vying for the Dutchman's signature.

