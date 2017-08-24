Steve Bruce Claims He'll 'Try His Best' to Land Robert Snodgrass for Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has spoken about the qualities of transfer target Robert Snodgrass and admitted the West Ham winger is a player he is trying his best to sign this summer before the window closes.

The Scotland international joined the Hammers in January after impressing in the first half of the 2016/17 campaign with Hull. However, after an underwhelming half season and a summer of change, the Scotland international has been told that his services are no longer needed, while he hasn't featured in any of matches yet in 2017/18.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Bruce and Snodgrass previously worked together at Hull City, and the Villa manager was full of praise for the player, with whom he has been linked with a loan move.

"[Snodgrass] is someone who I've worked with before, I know he's got big experience, has done it, been there and got the T-shirt," he said to the BBC.

"He can play in a few positions up the top end of the pitch, can make a goal, score a goal and has a wonderful delivery from set-pieces. So if I can pull it over the line, I'll try my best."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Bruce has also confirmed that there is an interest in Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, but admitted it will be harder to get done.

Speaking via talkSPORT, the former Hull boss said: “The Jack Wilshere one – hey, who wouldn’t want Jack Wilshere? But I don’t know whether we’re capable of landing him and let’s not forget he’s only 25.

“People have said that I’ve got millions and million to spend, where it’s been the complete opposite. With financial fair play, unfortunately we haven’t got millions and millions to spend so I’ve got to be a little bit prudent, see what we can do and try and balance the books.