Soccer

Uncapped Chalobah, Maguire Named in England Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

0:39 | Soccer
England Captain Wayne Rooney Retires From International Competition
an hour ago

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire are the new names in the in the senior England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia early next month.

Capped 40 times at Under-21 level, Chalobah recently completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Watford and has started the 2017/18 premier League season in fine form.

Maguire is also enjoying a good start to his campaign after a £17m move from Hull to Leicester.

Jamie Vardy, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson are among the more senior players to have returned to the squad after missing out for the June internationals.

There will be chance for newer players like Michael Keane, Kieran Trippier and Aaron Cresswell to add to their number of international appearances.

Jordan Pickford is also named in the squad once more, but he is still uncapped.

