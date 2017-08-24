VIDEO: Arsenal's Spanish Star Santi Cazorla Close to a Return to Full Fitness After Instagram Update

Arsenal fan favourite Santi Cazorla is nearing a return to full fitness after uploading a video of himself working out on his official Instagram page, following an ankle injury sustained last October which has kept the Spaniard out for almost ten months.

As reported by The Sun, the 32-year-old can be seen performing squats in the Spanish sunshine as he pushes himself to return to action for the Gunners, news which will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans.

The FA Cup winners desperately missed their enigmatic playmaker for the majority of last season, as they failed to finish in the top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fans can take encouragement from the former Malaga man's promising video update, accompanied by the caption, "One step more, one step closer! #Lookingforwardtoseeyouall!”

The North London side have had an indifferent start to the season, narrowly scraping past Leicester in a 4-3 victory on the opening day of the season, before succumbing to a thoroughly disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stoke.

The Spanish international has a year left on his contract at the Emirates, and Arsenal fans will be desperately hoping that they can witness their midfield dynamo pull the strings for one last season at least.

