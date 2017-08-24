VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp Screams 'This Is F**king Football' After Reds' Tear Hoffenheim Apart

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't hide his pleasure at watching his side tear apart Hoffenheim at Anfield on Wednesday night, as the German manager yelled, "this is f**king football" after his side scored their third goal in the opening twenty minutes of their Champions League qualifier.

The Liverpool manager is notorious for his touchline celebrations, and it is safe to say he was delighted at his side's blistering attack, as he epitomised every supporter in the ground who very quickly became aware of the full capabilities of the Reds' scintillating forward play.

The Reds opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Emre Can, Mohamed Salah then doubled the lead a few minutes later, but it was Can's second of the night which sent Klopp over the edge as he ran down the touchline and gestured to the crowd, that "this is f**king football."

The fluidity of Liverpool's forward line left the visitors dazed as by the time they managed to arrest back some momentum they were already three goals down. It ultimately meant that the outcome of the match was signed, sealed and delivered after just 20 minutes.

Klopp turning to the Main Stand and shouting 'THAT IS FOOTBALL!', has made my night. I will never not love that man. So, so perfect for us. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) August 23, 2017

With the Champions League now firmly added onto Liverpool's agenda for the season, the Anfield faithful will be hoping to see plenty more wild and passionate celebrations from Klopp, which hopefully coincide with similar results in the opening minutes of the game.

The victory on Wednesday night confirmed Liverpool's place in Europe's elite competition this season, and now the Reds must now await confirmation of their opponents in the group stage of the Champions League - with the draw set to take place on Thursday night.