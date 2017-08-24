Soccer

VIDEO: Manager Is Hospitalised After Getting Inadvertently Clattered During a Match in Brazil

an hour ago

Who'd be a referee? Who'd be a manager more like...

One unfortunate gaffer in Brazil was on the receiving end of some player physicality during a match between CSA and Parnahyba in Maceió on Tuesday.

In a clip courtesy of Esporte Interativo, Nivaldo Lancuna can be seen rather innocently stood in his technical area as he watched the game.

Midfielder Marcos Antônio was jostling with Barata, whose momentum carried him into the manager, who took a nasty-looking tumble as a result.

Any hint that the incident was funny goes out the window when one realises Lancuna is 62 years old and actually needed hospital treatment.

The defiant coach didn't want to leave the action, but did have to be replaced by his assistant André Otaviano as he left the ground.

As reported by Globo Esporte, doctors say Lancuna suffered a dislocated knee and suspected torn ligaments, and he has not yet been released.

Lancuna claimed he was fine though and was treated with ice in the immediate aftermath, so it would appear that the worse part about the whole situation for him would have been the fact that Parnahyba lost 4-0 to CSA to go crashing out of the Northeast Cup.

