Soccer

Watford Sign Winger Andre Carrillo on Season-Long Loan From Benfica

an hour ago

Watford have completed a loan deal for Peruvian winger André Carrillo from Benfica.


The 26-year-old will join the Hornets for the 2017/18 season, with the option for a permanent transfer next summer - as announced by the club on their official website.

Carrillo played under Watford boss Marco Silva at Sporting CP, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Taça de Portugal. 

Carillo made 20 league appearances last season and won the Primeira Liga, but after only making three starts at Benfica, has agreed to reunite with Silva at Vicarage Road for the 2017/18 campaign.

The 34-cap Peru star becomes the latest first team signing in a summer of change for Watford. Andre Gray has arrived from Burnley for a reported £18.5m, while Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Richarlison have also strengthened the midfield.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters