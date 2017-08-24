Watford Sign Winger Andre Carrillo on Season-Long Loan From Benfica

Watford have completed a loan deal for Peruvian winger André Carrillo from Benfica.





The 26-year-old will join the Hornets for the 2017/18 season, with the option for a permanent transfer next summer - as announced by the club on their official website.

Carrillo played under Watford boss Marco Silva at Sporting CP, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Taça de Portugal.

🖊 | A warm welcome to @18andrecarrillo, who has signed for #watfordfc on a season-long loan from Benfica!



➡ https://t.co/7BfmR4h4Ra pic.twitter.com/7pIkJ9aIPJ — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 24, 2017

Carillo made 20 league appearances last season and won the Primeira Liga, but after only making three starts at Benfica, has agreed to reunite with Silva at Vicarage Road for the 2017/18 campaign.

The 34-cap Peru star becomes the latest first team signing in a summer of change for Watford. Andre Gray has arrived from Burnley for a reported £18.5m, while Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Richarlison have also strengthened the midfield.