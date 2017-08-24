West Brom Manager Tony Pulis Repeats Call for Club to Make New Signings as Window Closure Beckons

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has repeated his call for more new signings to come in at the Hawthorns.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pulis said: "People around this club, including the chairman, know we need to get some players in. We've got 10 days to do it but we really need to fill quite a few areas of the squad to compete in the Premier League.

"We've got to start doing some business and I'm hoping it's not frantic, I'm hoping to get them in before the weekend."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Baggies manager was speaking following their second round Carabao Cup.victory over Accrington Stanley.





A strong Albion side, which saw only four changes from Saturday's Premier League game at Turf Moor, saw off their League Two opposition 3-1 thanks to goals from Salomon Rondon, Matt Phillips and Jay Rodriguez.

Pulis did not put his decision to play a strong side down to keeping momentum after wins against Bournemouth and Burnley in the Premier League or as an attempt to avoid another shock exit in this competition, having lost to Northampton Town last season.

Instead, Pulis said: "It's the only team we've got, If you look at it we've only got (Gareth) McAuley injured and back at the ground and Hal (Robson-Kanu) who's suspended."

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Albion have only made three signings this summer with Rodriguez arriving from Southampton along with Gareth Barry from Everton and Chinese youngster Zhang Yuning joining from Vitesse.

West Brom have made an encouraging start to the new season, winning all three games in all competitions. They face Stoke at the Hawthorns on Sunday before a trip to Brighton following the international break.