Aleksandar Mitrovic's Newcastle Future Remains Uncertain as Transfer Deadline Day Draws Near

After two years at St James' Park, Aleksandar Mitrovic's stay at Newcastle could be coming to an end before the summer transfer window closes.

Serie A side Cagliari have seen their approach for the Serbian forward rejected however, but the Shields Gazette report that it is entirely possible Mitrovic could yet be sold.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With manager Rafael Benitez looking to bring in another striker to add goals to Newcastle's ranks, the 22-year-old striker could be on his way out of Saint James' Park.

However, despite the speculation, Mitrovic insists that he remains focused on the upcoming campaign with the Magpies. Speaking at the start of August he said: "I’m focused. We’ll see what happens, but, at the moment, I’m focused to try to do the best I can every training session and every game and to do the best with every chance I get."

The Serbian went on to speak of the current striker situation at Newcastle.

"This is healthy competition," said Mitrovic. "At the moment, Dwight and I are here and we’re trying to do our best every game. We’ll see what happens at the end of the transfer window."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 22-year-old scored Newcastle's first goal of the season in their 3-2 League cup defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and will be looking to increase his tally further as the season progresses.





Newcastle's next game comes against West Ham on Saturday 26th August, with both sides looking for their first points of the campaign following two successive defeats in the league.