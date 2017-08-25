Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that the transfer of star winger Ousmane Dembele out of the Bundesliga club and into the waiting arms of Barcelona is almost complete, admitting it will weaken the squad.

It was reported by beIN Sports on Thursday that a deal worth €120m had been agreed between the two clubs for the 20-year-old France international.

And, speaking to the media at a press conference on Friday, Watzke explained that a transfer, while not yet finalised, is certainly coming soon.

"There should be a transfer of Dembele, it would be sporting a weakening," he said. "The transfer is on the way but not finalised yet. We'll announce it when it's finalised."

As things stand, the deal stands to make Dembele the second most expensive player in history after Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The youngster, considered to be one of Europe's best talents, is expected to replace Neymar in the Barcelona line-up on the left flank, filling the void and linking up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

There is every chance Barça could yet spend an even bigger sum to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool before the transfer window closes, a player viewed as the long-term replacement in midfield for club captain and living legend Andres Iniesta.