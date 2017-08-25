Eden Hazard Tipped to Push for Real Madrid Move if Los Blancos Make Approach

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has been tipped to push for a move to Real Madrid in what remains of the summer transfer window if the reigning Spanish European champions are prepared to make the all-important formal approach to the Stamford Bridge club.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Bernabeu for some time. and with Real seemingly set to miss out on Kylian Mbappe as he nears a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the Belgian appears to be back on the agenda in the Spanish capital.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Notorious Spanish gossip outlet Don Balon describe Hazard as being 'still alive'.

It is claimed that the former Lille man, who idolised Real coach Zinedine Zidane growing up, was the number one summer target at the Bernabeu until he suffered a broken ankle in June while training with the Belgian national team.

But he is returning to fitness and Don Balon go on to say that Hazard has informed Zidane that he will do his bit to push for a move away from Chelsea from the inside if Real come forward.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It is pointed out that Mbappe has not been pushing for a move, with the reports in France earlier this week claiming that it is actually Monaco who are driving his expected exit from the club.

No mention of a fee has been made regarding a move for Hazard. He was tipped to become the world's first £100m player when a deal was mentioned earlier in the summer. However, in light of Neymar's €222m move to PSG since then, and the fees that are being talked about for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, Chelsea could legitimately demand up to (£184m) €200m.