England Manager Gareth Southgate Admits Joe Hart Could Lose His Place After Weak Performances

England manager Gareth Southgate admits first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart could lose his spot due to a lack of form.

After a mixed season in Serie A with Torino, Hart has already conceded seven goals with new loan club West Ham and faces mounting competition from Jordan Pickford, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

All of the latter three have shown good form over the past year and Southgate is aware the competition for places could see Hart drop out of the team after being the Three Lions' top goalie for the past three international competitions.

When asked who was England's premier shot-stopper, Southgate told the Mirror: “It is a good question, because we have real competition now.





“Joe is in place now — in that he was number one in our last qualifying game [away to Scotland in June]. We have competition for places in every area of the pitch.

“What we have got in the goalkeeping area are players who really believe they could be the No 1 and so that is of course a challenge for Joe.”

Pickford joined Everton recently in a deal worth £30m having impressed for Sunderland last season, while many England fans have called for Stoke's Butland to become the nation's first choice goalkeeper.

Hart's status as England's top keeper came under scrutiny after his poor performances at Euro 2016, letting in a Gareth Bale free-kick against Wales in the group stage before making a costly error in the embarrassing defeat to Iceland.