Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & Potential Lineups

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town welcome Southampton to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday as the home side seek their third consecutive win of the campaign.

The Terriers currently sit second in the Premier League having collecting all six points from their opening league ties. David Wagner's side thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park and then saw off Newcastle United in a 1-0 victory at home the following weekend.

The Premier League new boys are also yet to concede a league goal having kept clean sheets in both games. Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton side enjoyed a 3-2 victory against West Ham United last Saturday after drawing 0-0 with Swansea City in their opening tie.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the John Smith's stadium.

Classic Encounter

The two sides last met in 2010 where both teams were playing their football in League One. The sides met a total of four times in the league before Southampton were promoted to the Championship in 2010.





Huddersfield fans will be pained to recall the last time the two sides met when Southampton emerged the victors in a 4-1 hiding at St. Mary's. A young Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the score-sheet that day, along with former England international Rickie Lambert.





Premier League mainstays Jose Fonte, Adam Lallana and Morgan Schneiderlin also featured while former Terriers forward Lee Novak got one back for the visitors.

Key Battle





Steve Mounie vs Maya Yoshida

Veteran Saints centre-back Maya Yoshida is embarking on his sixth season with the south coast club, and has proved himself to be a valuable servant to the team.





Come Saturday, the Japan international will have to find a way to deal with the counter-attacking style that the Terriers have found so effective this season.





Huddersfield club-record signing Steve Mounie is the man Yoshida will have to keep tabs on throughout the game, with the former Montpellier forward already scoring two goals for his new club.





With support from Thomas Ince, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra, Mounie will be a constant threat that the Saints defence will forced to find a way to nullify.

Team News

Both sides are able to call on near fully fit squads after both teams made changes for their midweek EFL Cup ties.





David Wagner made eleven changes to the side that beat Newcastle United last weekend but still managed to beat Rotherham United 2-1. Southampton crashed out of the EFL cup after losing 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.





The Saints have very few injury concerns, with wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk one of the club's only sidelined players.





Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, Jonathon Hogg and Nahki Wells all remain out injured for Huddersfield.

Potential Huddersfield Town Starting Lineup: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Billing, Kachunga, Ince, van La Parra; Mounie.





Potential Southampton Starting Lineup: Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina, Tadic, Davis, Redmond; Gabbiadini.

Prediction

Pellegrino's Southampton side appear to gaining momentum in the league after an impressive last-gasp victory against West Ham last Saturday.





Huddersfield could just prove to much of a handful for the Saints though, with the side keen to make it nine points from three games.





Southampton's defence looked shaky at times against Hammers poacher Chicharito and it seems the energetic Terriers front-line could also cause problems for the south coast club. Expect star man Manolo Gabbiadini to net one for the Saints though.





Prediction Huddersfield 2-1 Southampton



