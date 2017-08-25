Javier Hernandez Optimistic Over West Ham Chances Ahead of Weekend Trip to Newcastle

After helping his new side onto a 2-0 win at Cheltenham midweek, Javier Hernandez, or Chicharito as widely known, believes his team can grab a result at Newcastle on Saturday.

Travelling up to Tyneside, the Mexican will be looking for a change in fortunes after two consecutive league losses to open his campaign. However, the Hammers can take inspiration from their impressive ten-man fight back against Southampton - coming from two goals down with the Mexican forward scoring both goals.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Speaking to West Ham's official site, the 29-year-old said: “It’s the best way to keep working and keep improving when have good results and positive things.

“Obviously, the last two weeks weren’t in the way we wanted to be, as we had two big losses, but we won in the cup in midweek and that can build up the team, the spirit and the confidence to go to Newcastle and try to make a better performance".

The ex-Manchester United striker will be confident in his own finishing abilities against the Magpies, having bagged three goals against them in nine previous appearances.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He added: “Hopefully we can show an improvement and have the victory, as that’s what we want. It will be positive to go into the international break on the back of a win, then come back to play an important game on the Monday night against Huddersfield."

With two sides desperate to kick start their seasons both West Ham and Newcastle will be searching for the three points on Saturday, with both managers searching for a way off the foot of the table.