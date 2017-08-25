Jurgen Klopp Gives a Transfer Update to Liverpool Fans as the Window is Set to Close Next Week

Jurgen Klopp says that if the transfer window closes tomorrow, he'd be happy with the ins and outs made at Liverpool.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the German said: "Until August 31st, that's how the business is - a lot of things are really possible, ins and outs, that's how it is."

The Reds haven't made an influx of additions like Manchester City or even like neighbours Everton have. Mohammed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson have been the only signings so far Klopp has made.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"I've said it a few times, if the transfer window closed tomorrow, it is like it is and I'm happy with it," the Liverpool boss said. "Just to say, in the Champions League game Divock Origi was not in the squad. He has nothing wrong, that just shows how big the quality already is."

Liverpool spent much of the summer chasing Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, but after already having sold many of their best players to Liverpool already, Southampton made it clear they would do no business with the Reds whatsoever.

There was also a failed attempt to land RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita. But Klopp didn't rule the possibility of there being another arrival before the window closes: "We will see what happens. I'm happy at the moment. Will I be happy on the 31st? Not sure. Will be happier? Possible - we will see."

Liverpool confirmed qualification to the Champions League proper after seeing off Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Klopp's defence have already shown signs of frailties dealing with set-pieces and Liverpool would love to see another centre-back come into the fray - if not van Dijk then possibly bringing back excommunicated defender, Mamadou Sakho.