Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain says his club have admitted defeat in their pursuit of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer, with La Liga giants Real Madrid previously interested in signing the France international.

However, Mbappe now seems set to move to Paris Saint-Germain, who recently signed Neymar in a world record transfer worth £198m, and Begiristain conceded that his side are now out of the running.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “We are out of the race – it is impossible to do it with the time remaining. It will not happen, it is impossible.”

City have no shortage of firepower up front, with strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ably supported by the likes of Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane.

However, the Premier League side have still been linked with a sensational move for Barcelona star Lionel Messi, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

When asked about the possibility of Messi joining City and reuniting with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, Begiristain was relatively realistic about his side's chances. He added: “Messi is staying at Barcelona for sure.”

Barcelona fans are still awaiting the replacement for Neymar, with Philippe Coutinho seemingly staying at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's side rejected three bids from the Catalan side.

Ousmane Dembele has switched the Bundesliga for La Liga after Borussia Dortmund agreed a deal with Barcelona to take the France international to the Nou Camp.