Soccer

Newcastle & Swansea Set to Battle Over Loan Deal for Out of Favour Chelsea Striker

an hour ago

Premier League counterparts Newcastle United and Swansea City, amongst supposed interest from clubs in both Spain and Italy, are set to battle for Chelsea's Loic Remy on loan, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

Remy, 30, seems to have become a forgotten member of the Blues' attack, and it appears that the Frenchman is to depart Stamford Bridge yet again on a temporary basis after failing to make a mark on Antonio Conte's plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

Having spent the 2013/14 season on loan at the Magpies, it could be argued that the North East giants hold the upper-hand in the race for his services, although that may not necessarily be the case.

Chelsea have been strongly linked to the Swans' Spanish target-man Fernando Llorente, and if Paul Clement's club are to nab Remy for the current campaign, the possibility of Llorente, 32, packing his bags for south west London could become a reality, if the two clubs are to cooperate with one another, that is.

Remy spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, and only managed to make 8 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles during his less that impressive stint at Selhurst Park, without registering a single goal in the process. 

But, if he is to leave the Premier League champions this transfer window, the opportunity to reinvigorate his career is certainly on the cards at either the Liberty Stadium or St. James' Park most notably - may the best club win.

