Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain President Shuts Down Barcelona Move for Angel Di Maria in Damning Style

an hour ago

Barcelona's attempts to replace Neymar have hit new lows, after having their latest enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain wide man Angel Di Maria bluntly rebuffed. 

This is according to a Mundo Deportivo reporter, who claim that PSG's Qatari owner simply responded to the reigning Copa del Ray champion's queries for Di Maria by saying that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man was simply 'non-transferable'. 

Ernesto Valverde's new side appear also to have fallen short in their public pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds unwilling to negotiate, despite Barça's latest offer of up to £120m.

However, things seem to be moving more smoothly in the Catalan's move for Ousmane Dembele, who appears to be on the verge of completing a deal worth €120m.

While Neymar's exit has left fans at Camp Nou concerned, the likes of Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Paulinho have arrived so far this summer. However, Barça will need to capture at least one more marquee name to keep the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez content, while keeping pace with Real Madrid.

