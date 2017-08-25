Soccer

Pep Guardiola Eyes Yet Another Full-Back as Espanyol Defender Becomes Latest Man City Target

2 hours ago

Manchester City are interested in signing Espanyol full-back Aaron Martin.

City have already strengthened the wide areas of their defence, bringing in Kyle Walker from Tottenham, Danilo from Real Madrid and Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, while goalkeeper Ederson and winger Bernardo Silva have also been purchased.

According to the Sun, Martin has been interesting City for some time now and Pep Guardiola's side are now eager to make a firm offer, with the 20-year-old reportedly having a £27.5m termination clause in his contract.

David Ramos/GettyImages

City have offered €20m for the left-back, who would battle Mendy for a spot in the team under Guardiola, as they look to challenge for the Premier League title this season after finishing third last campaign.

Martin helped Espanyol finish eighth in La Liga last season, making 30 league appearances, and started in the club's 1-1 draw at Sevilla, picking up a yellow card as Clement Lenglet and Leo Baptistao scored the two goals on Saturday night.

The Espanyol youth product has also interested Jose Mourinho's Manchester United but the former Chelsea manager's approaches were rebuffed, while Barcelona have also been met with failure in their pursuit of Martin.

City started their season with a routine 2-0 win away at Brighton before drawing with Everton on Monday night in a frenetic encounter, where Raheem Sterling salvaged a point after Wayne Rooney's opener, with Kyle Walker and Morgan Schneiderlin both being sent off.

Guardiola's side have also been heavily linked with West Brom's Jonny Evans, with the Northern Ireland international expected to make the move to the Etihad next week for a reported £30m.

