Soccer

Pep Guardiola Reveals Summer Signing Could Make Man City Debut in Weekend Clash With Bournemouth

2 hours ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed full back Benjamin Mendy could make his first appearance for the club against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mendy has been struggling with a thigh injury prior to joining the Citizens, who have four points from their first two Premier League games after beating Brighton 2-0 and drawing with Everton on Monday night.

However, the France international has stepped up his recovery and could be involved for the clash against the Cherries, with Danilo likely to be moved to right-back due to Kyle Walker's suspension.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“Mendy is travelling with us,” Guardiola said, as quoted by City's website“I don’t know if he will play, but he is travelling with us because Kyle cannot play.

“I think Danilo is going to play there [at right-back].”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich also gave an update on the fitness of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has only made a handful of appearances for the club due to consistent injury problems following his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Germany international played 20 minutes during City's friendly with Girona on Monday night and will have another runout for the development squad in Friday's match against Leicester.

Guardiola added: “Gundo is going to play with the second team today to improve his rhythm. He’s much, much better."


Gundogan made 15 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 season for City, scoring five times including a Champions League brace against Barcelona. He has been out with a knee injury since November and could target a return to the first-team after the international break.  

