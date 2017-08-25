Rafa Benitez Considering Offer for Leicester City Star as Centre Forward Search Continues

Since Newcastle got promoted back in May, minimal euphoria has come out the club, which has continued through into the start of their season.

Zero goals have come in two Premier League games and the Mirror reports that manager Rafa Benitez may turn to Leicester's Islam Slimani to end their goal drought. Back when Slimani was a Sporting player, Newcastle were linked with making a move for the Algerian striker, only to find their asking price was too high.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, now it's believed that Newcastle want to reignite their interest. Slimani has fallen down the pecking order at Leicester with the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki finding similar form which saw them win the Premier League.

Although Slimani's goal return in his first season was no way near his return in Portugal it was still ok. Seven goals in 13 starts would be a return good enough for Newcastle fans.

The problem for Newcastle is that Leicester are looking to get back the majority of the £29m fee that they paid to Sporting in the first place. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, has reiterated throughout the summer that he does not have the money to able to buy transfers of this magnitude.

In the mean time, Newcastle will be hoping the strike force of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joselu and Dwight Gayle will be enough to beat West Ham.