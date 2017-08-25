Robert Snodgrass Set for Aston Villa Medical on Friday as West Ham Exit Draws Nearer

After moving to join West Ham in January 2017 and enduring a fruitless spell in the English capital, Robert Snodgrass could be returning to life in the Championship imminently with a medical due at with Aston Villa.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Snodgrass is set to undergo his medical with the Villains on Friday afternoon.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Should everything go as planned, the Scottish international will be reunited with Aston Villa coach Steve Bruce who managed him during his time with Hull City.

Speaking ahead of Villa's clash against Bristol City, Bruce spoke of Snodgrass, saying: "I had the pleasure to work with him, very briefly, at Hull. He’s got all of the stuff you talk about, experience, quality, in abundance. He’s been there, done it and got the t-shirt. It hasn’t quite worked out for him at West Ham.

"He will add that bit of sparkle, if you like, up front. He can play in any position across the front line and is a very good player. Let’s hope we can do something."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Before his move to West Ham last season, Snodgrass had made 20 Premier League appearances for Hull, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in that time.

After failing to make a similar impact for Slaven Bilic's men at the Olympic Stadium, Snodgrass is expected to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan with the option to buy.