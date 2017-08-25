Soccer

Robert Snodgrass Set for Aston Villa Medical on Friday as West Ham Exit Draws Nearer

37 minutes ago

After moving to join West Ham in January 2017 and enduring a fruitless spell in the English capital, Robert Snodgrass could be returning to life in the Championship imminently with a medical due at with Aston Villa.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Snodgrass is set to undergo his medical with the Villains on Friday afternoon.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Should everything go as planned, the Scottish international will be reunited with Aston Villa coach Steve Bruce who managed him during his time with Hull City.

Speaking ahead of Villa's clash against Bristol City, Bruce spoke of Snodgrass, saying: "I had the pleasure to work with him, very briefly, at Hull. He’s got all of the stuff you talk about, experience, quality, in abundance. He’s been there, done it and got the t-shirt. It hasn’t quite worked out for him at West Ham.

"He will add that bit of sparkle, if you like, up front. He can play in any position across the front line and is a very good player. Let’s hope we can do something."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Before his move to West Ham last season, Snodgrass had made 20 Premier League appearances for Hull, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in that time.

After failing to make a similar impact for Slaven Bilic's men at the Olympic Stadium, Snodgrass is expected to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters