Slaven Bilic Admits He's Looking to Add 'Quality' to West Ham Squad Before Transfer Deadline

Slaven Bilic is hoping to bring in a high profile midfielder before transfer deadline day arrives.

The Hammers have got off to a bad start, scoring no goals and losing both opening fixtures. But, Bilic will hope that a marquee signing can bring West Ham fans back to the excitement that was around the club before the season kicked off.

Sky Sports reports that squad players were sold so a move could be made for a higher quality player. Around £20m was recouped from the sales of Havard Nordtveit, Darren Randolph, Ashley Fletcher, Sofiane Feghouli and Enner Valencia.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho has been at the top of their shopping list all window, but his £40m release clause is proving to be just a bit too high for the London club - with West Ham pulling out of the race to sign him earlier on Friday.

On being any closer to the signing of a midfielder, Bilic said: "Nothing new. I am not frustrated. It is a position we have been trying to do that (strengthen) for a couple of seasons now. We need someone to boost our team, quality and everything.

"We need that position and that is why we have offloaded some players to get the budget for him. I am not talking about the player, I am talking about the player for that position. The quality player not the quantity one. It is not easy to get them but we are doing our best."





Bilic is not interested in more numbers, just quality which can improve their squad, adding: "I think you say OK, no problem we have good players. We are not talking about the quantity, we are not talking about boosting our squad. We are talking about boosting our game. It is impossible to find many of them in our case."