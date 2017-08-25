Soccer

Tottenham Confirm Danny Rose Is Among Quartet Set to Miss Sunday Clash With Burnley

37 minutes ago

Tottenham will be without four first-team players for Sunday's match against Burnley at Wembley.

Left-back Danny Rose remains absent due to a knee problem but will continue with rehabilitation and "remains on course for a return to training in a few weeks," according to the club's website.

Elsa/GettyImages

Erik Lamela, who missed the majority of the 2016/17 season due to injury, will miss out thanks to a hip problem but has begun outdoor work, while the Argentina international's fellow winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is expected to return from a foot issue after the international break.


New signing Davinson Sanchez, bought from Ajax for a reported €42m, is without a work permit and will likely watch the match from the stands.


Tottenham lost to Chelsea last week after Marcos Alonso scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Blues, with Spurs replying through a Michy Batshuayi own goal.

Rose's absence means Ben Davies will continue on the left-hand side of Tottenham's defence, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will likely partner Harry Kane in attack as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to bounce back from the Chelsea defeat.


Spurs won their opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle 2-0 thanks to goals from Alli and Davies and found out on Thursday that they will play Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL in the group stage of the Champions League.


Pochettino could look to start winger Son Heung-min after his side struggled to break down Chelsea, with Tottenham's attacking talents unable to unlock the rigid defence formed by Antonio Conte's side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters