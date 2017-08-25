Tottenham Confirm Danny Rose Is Among Quartet Set to Miss Sunday Clash With Burnley

Tottenham will be without four first-team players for Sunday's match against Burnley at Wembley.

Left-back Danny Rose remains absent due to a knee problem but will continue with rehabilitation and "remains on course for a return to training in a few weeks," according to the club's website.

Erik Lamela, who missed the majority of the 2016/17 season due to injury, will miss out thanks to a hip problem but has begun outdoor work, while the Argentina international's fellow winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is expected to return from a foot issue after the international break.





New signing Davinson Sanchez, bought from Ajax for a reported €42m, is without a work permit and will likely watch the match from the stands.





Tottenham lost to Chelsea last week after Marcos Alonso scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Blues, with Spurs replying through a Michy Batshuayi own goal.

Spurs' Kyle Walker-Peters Credits an 'Education Before Football' Approach as Reason for His Su... @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/HXiHfwJicU — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) August 24, 2017

Rose's absence means Ben Davies will continue on the left-hand side of Tottenham's defence, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will likely partner Harry Kane in attack as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to bounce back from the Chelsea defeat.





Spurs won their opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle 2-0 thanks to goals from Alli and Davies and found out on Thursday that they will play Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL in the group stage of the Champions League.





Pochettino could look to start winger Son Heung-min after his side struggled to break down Chelsea, with Tottenham's attacking talents unable to unlock the rigid defence formed by Antonio Conte's side.