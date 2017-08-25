Soccer

Tottenham Facing Stumbling Block in Attempts to Secure Signing of PSG Defender Serge Aurier

37 minutes ago

Tottenham look set to make their third signing of the window, with another defensive reinforcement on the horizon. 

A £23m deal has been agreed for Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, but the Mirror reports that the deal cannot go through until he is granted a UK work permit. The permit is the only reason holding back the move as Aurier has already completed his medical in Paris. 

Aurier is a fiery character and one of his previous outbursts where he assualted a police offer, stopped him from getting a visa to play against Arsenal in the Champions League last season.

The uncertainty around his visa put off potential suitors, Manchester United and Chelsea, but his lawyers are confident that the deal can be completed.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Juventus are ready to pounce with a loan deal should the move fall through, leading both teams to almost swap their full backs after ex Juventus defender Dani Alves moved the other way earlier in the window.

PSG are trying to offload squad players to fund the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Aurier's chance of regular football is scarce with Alves and Thomas Meunier above him in the pecking order, leaving him likely to leave.

After Tottenham's disastrous Champions League draw, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his squad to give them a fighting chance against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters