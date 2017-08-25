Tottenham Facing Stumbling Block in Attempts to Secure Signing of PSG Defender Serge Aurier

Tottenham look set to make their third signing of the window, with another defensive reinforcement on the horizon.

A £23m deal has been agreed for Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, but the Mirror reports that the deal cannot go through until he is granted a UK work permit. The permit is the only reason holding back the move as Aurier has already completed his medical in Paris.

Aurier is a fiery character and one of his previous outbursts where he assualted a police offer, stopped him from getting a visa to play against Arsenal in the Champions League last season.

The uncertainty around his visa put off potential suitors, Manchester United and Chelsea, but his lawyers are confident that the deal can be completed.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Juventus are ready to pounce with a loan deal should the move fall through, leading both teams to almost swap their full backs after ex Juventus defender Dani Alves moved the other way earlier in the window.

PSG are trying to offload squad players to fund the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Aurier's chance of regular football is scarce with Alves and Thomas Meunier above him in the pecking order, leaving him likely to leave.

After Tottenham's disastrous Champions League draw, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his squad to give them a fighting chance against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.