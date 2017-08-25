Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & Potential Lineups

Watford welcome Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion to Vicarage Road on Saturday, in a match Hornets boss Marco Silva will be hoping to win.

Watford are yet to lose in the league with the side frustrating Liverpool in a 3-3 draw, and then thrashing AFC Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Brighton have endured a less fortunate start to their Premier League campaign with the side losing their first two games 2-0 against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton will see this tie as a simpler affair and will hope his side can steal all three points on their travels. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road.

Classic Encounter

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Albion fans will not care to remember the hiding they received from the Hornets in December 2012, when Watford thrashed the Seagulls 3-1 in a Championship tie.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has a fine goal scoring record against Brighton, and was on the score sheet then along with former bright spark Matej Vydra who scored two that day.

Nathaniel Chalobah also featured for the Hornets in that high-scoring in encounter, with both Deeney and the recently returned Chalobah likely to start against the Seagulls on Saturday.

Key Battle





Troy Deeney vs Shane Duffy & Lewis Dunk

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Deeney returned from a lengthy injury setback in Watford's 3-2 loss to Bristol City on Tuesday night, and the veteran striker could be set to start against the Seagulls on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has bagged a total of four goals against Brighton overs the years, and if he manages to wrestle his spot back from new signing Andre Gray he may be in line for a couple more this weekend.

Brighton's defence has looked shaky so far this season with central defenders Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk unable to keep a clean sheet at the back. The pair must regain their composure if they are to stamp out any threat from Deeney and his talented front-line.

Team News

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Watford are currently in the midst of an injury crisis as the suspended Jose Holebas joins Younes Kaboul and Daryl Janmaat who are out injured.

Marco Silva will likely be forced to use new signings Kiko Femenia and Sebastian Prodl to fill the gaps in defence, while Adrian Mariappa will move in at left-back. It will likely be up to Miguel Britos to organize the Hornets' injury stricken back-line.

Seagulls fan favourite Anthony Knockaert could return to the first team action after playing 45 minutes against Barnet in the EFL Cup.

Club-record signing Jose Izquierdo could also start after securing international clearance. Knockaert and Izquierdo could form a much needed cutting edge in attack for Albion.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Gomes; Femenia, Prodl, Britos, Mariappa; Cleverly, Doucoure, Chalobah; Amrabat, Deeney, Richarlison.





Potential Brighton & Hove Albion Starting Lineup: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; March, Stephens, Morishige, Izquierdo; Gross, Murray.

Prediction

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Brighton look like a side who are out of their depth in their new Premier League surroundings. Knockaert and Izquierdo could learn to combine well in midfield, but an understanding between the two will take time.

While Watford may have a wealth of defensive anxieties, Silva's side have proven that they are able to score plenty of goals and that will at least please their new manager.

Watford possess attacking options in abundance with Deeney, Gray and Okaka. Expect goals at Vicarage Road, and expect Watford to walk away with the points.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Brighton