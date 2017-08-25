Wenger Fails to Rule Out Shock Mustafi Exit as Legend Blasts Leaky Gunners Defence

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has failed to rule out the possibility of Shkodran Mustafi leaving the club before the end of the transfer window, with Inter seemingly keen on the German World Cup winner's signature.

Mustafi joined the Gunners for £35m from Valencia just last summer, but his future has recently become the subject of speculation and Wenger refused to present any concrete assurances when directly quizzed on the matter by the press this week.

"It's difficult for me to speak about any individual cases because we are now in the final seven days of the transfer market," Wenger is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph on Mustafi.

"It's always very difficult to predict what will happen there. You have to make quick and sharp decisions, and you cannot plan that and come out in the press conference with how you will respond to any solicitation."

After a delayed pre-season due to international commitments with Germany over the summer, Mustafi made his first appearance of the campaign in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Stoke last weekend.

Possible defensive signings have conspicuously not been rumoured and an exit for Mustafi would leave an already questionable defensive unit weaker.

Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson is less than impressed, ranting on Sky Sports, "How are you every going to win the Premier League with Nacho Monreal playing in a back three? Please tell me?

"Look at the goal against Stoke, I could see what was going to happen. This is Arsenal Football Club, you can't be playing Bellerin, a right back playing left back, and Monreal playing in a three. What is it? It has to stop! It can't keep going on like this.

"Arsenal have got players going forward in abundance, but you've got to be strong at the back!"