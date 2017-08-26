Arsenal Set to Offload Defensive Pair Shkodran Mustafi & Kieran Gibbs as Deadline Day Approaches

Arsenal could be set to offload two further players before the transfer deadline, in the shape of Kieran Gibbs and German international centre back Shkodran Mustafi.

Mustafi has been linked with a move to Inter or Juventus in recent days, though a report from Mail Online now suggests that the club are ready to let him go if they can recoup the £35m fee they paid for him last summer. Mustafi's fortunes last season were mixed, and to the surprise of many the Gunners are said to be ready to do business.

Gianluca Di Marzio has however taken the story a step further by reporting the player has already agreed terms with Inter, and it is now up to the Nerazzurri and Arsenal to come to an agreement of their own. Inter want to take the player on loan with option to buy and consider him higher priority than Man City's Eliaquim Mangala as it stands.

Utility man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be on his way out of the club for a £35m fee with Liverpool and Chelsea interested, while speculation remains over the long-term future of Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez. But Kieran Gibbs could now be the next man out of the door at the Emirates, as Watford have agreed a £5m fee to sign him with the Gunners.

ESPN report that the sum was agreed on Friday night, and that Arsenal are willing to sell as the England international has fallen down the pecking order after Sead Kolasinac's arrival. Gibbs - like Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain and several others - is in the final year of his contract and instead of offering a renewal, Arsenal have opted to cash in.

Marco Silva's side may hit a stumbling block when it comes to negotiations over personal terms, though the deal could get over the line before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Thursday.