Soccer

Barcelona Grant Suarez Permission to Continue Rehabilitation With Uruguay National Team

an hour ago

Barcelona have granted Luis Suarez permission to travel to Uruguay with the national side during the upcoming international break to continue rehabilitation on his knee injury.

Suarez suffered the injury during the second leg of Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup tie with Real Madrid nearly two weeks ago and has been sidelined since. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, he will travel to Uruguay to meet up with the national side for their World Cup qualifying matches with Argentina and Paraguay.

The club released a statement (via FourFourTwo) saying: "Luis Suarez is recovering well from the injury to his right knee sustained in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

"FC Barcelona's medical staff and the Uruguayan Football Association have agreed on the striker joining up with his national team as he continues his rehabilitation."

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/GettyImages

Uruguay will miss Suarez, as although they sit third in the South American section of World Cup qualifying, they are currently on a five match losing streak and set to face two tough tests as they look to close the gap on group leaders Brazil.

Barcelona opened their La Liga campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis, although their front three looked noticeably weaker than in recent times. Following the departure of Neymar and the injury to Suarez, Messi was playing alongside Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer, perhaps a slight downgrade to what he is used to playing with.

The international break comes at a good time for Barca, giving Suarez a further two weeks to fully recover as they look to regain the La Liga title off their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

