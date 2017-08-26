Soccer

Barcelona Reportedly Offer €100m for Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne

an hour ago

With Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembélé officially a Barcelona player, the Catalonian side are now looking to bring another new face to the Camp Nou this summer.

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has been the subject of a €100m bid from Barcelona, while a move for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is yet to be ruled out by the club's hierarchy, according to Calcio News 24. Barcelona are desperate to reinvest the €222m they received through selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and it is clear that signing another winger is top of their priorities.

Insigne has established himself as one of the best wingers in Europe over the last few seasons. Already having an involvement in three goals this season alone, Napoli's poster boy has been a target for a number of top clubs around the world for some time.


With Barcelona's move for Coutinho appearing to be all but over earlier this week, latest reports suggest that Barcelona haven't actually given up in their pursuit of the Brazilian international. 


Liverpool have stood firm despite the interest from Catalonia, but the money Barcelona are prepared to offer for Coutinho is rising higher every day and with the 25-year-old's desire to move to the Camp Nou, it seems only a matter of time before the Reds have to sell.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite Barcelona's high offer for Insigne, which would have to be paid in three installments, the 26-year-old Italian international is Naples through and through. Having fought off interest from clubs in the past, Napoli clearly want to keep their star and look to build the squad around the small winger in the future.

