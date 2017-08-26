Carlo Ancelotti Says He Would Have No Problems if Bayern Star Wanted to Leave This Summer

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would like it if Portuguese star Renato Sanches remained with the German club this season, but wouldn't stand in his way if he decided to leave.

The midfielder has left a lot of managers piqued due to his potential availability, and AC Milan are thought to have identified him as a main target.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in signing the player, while Juventus are believed to be contemplating a move as well.

With just under a week left to go til the closing of the transfer window, Ancelotti has given a verdict on the player, suggesting that his future is all left to him.

“Renato knows there is plenty of competition on the middle of the park”, Ancelotti said, via Calciomercato.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

“I’d be very happy if he decides to stay with us but if he eventually decides to leave there would be no problem for me."

Last month, the Italian admitted that he would prefer it if Sanches joined his former club AC Milan instead of any of the other interested clubs.

He told reporters: "Milan have had a great transfer window so far.

"They have a better team this year and they’ll fight for the Scudetto, I wish them the best. With regard to my time, Milan has changed a lot but I have good memories.

"I’m always happy to face Milan because I’m still a Milan fan and I push my players to become Milan fans.

‘Sanches? Right now he’s working for us, but yes I’m working to make him a Milan fan."