Soccer

Chelsea Boss Conte Reveals He Expects Everton to Join Premier League 'Elite' in Near Future

2 hours ago

Antonio Conte has tipped Everton to become the next Premier League club to join the "elite" batch of teams competing for a top four spot.

The Toffees have been lavish spenders in the summer transfer window in a bid to take a serious crack at gatecrashing the Champions League qualification spots this term - much like they did during the 2004/05 campaign.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website ahead of the reigning champions' clash with Ronald Koeman's men on Sunday, Conte backed the Goodison Park-based side to make it a 'top seven' instead of a 'top six' in the near future.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: "There are six top teams, but Everton are very close to these top teams. In the present and I am sure in the future Everton can join this elite of teams.

"Last season we played a really good game against Everton. We scored five goals, we created many chances, and we played really good football. 

"But that game is in the past. The most important thing now is the present and to try to make another good performance against Everton, and try to win and get our first win at home."

Conte has become something of a cult hero among fans in England's top flight for his over the top toucline antics and enthusiastic celebrations during his maiden campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian, however, revealed that those exuberant high jinks could soon be a thing of the past as he explained why he would try to be more mellow on the sidelines in 2017/18.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He added: "After one season you start to learn a lot of new situations, you start to live a lot of situations. Last season was totally new for me.

"I am much more relaxed than last season because you learn to work for a new club. Last season was my first time. Now, after one year, I learned a lot from the past. For this reason, I am more relaxed and I am enjoying the situation better than last season. I am very calm.

"Every season is tough. Maybe this season will be tougher for many reasons, also because we won last season and this season we have to play another competition. But we must ready."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters