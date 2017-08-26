Soccer

Coutinho Said to Be in Poor Mood Following Dembele's Move to Barcelona

an hour ago

Barcelona completed their capture of French ace Ousmane Dembele on Friday, finally bringing in a replacement for the departed Neymar.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The La Liga side were vying for both Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but given the Reds intransigence, the former Borussia Dortmund man became the first to cross the threshold, potentially leaving the wantaway Brazilian stuck at Anfield.

Coutinho badly wanted to join his pal Luis Suarez at Barca, and the recent development is said to have left him devastated.

The Catalan side made £198m from Neymar's sale, yet have spent £96m to bring Dembele in, with another £40m going towards the purchase of Paulinho. It is now unlikely that they'll go for Coutinho now, as it will probably cost them in excess of £140m.

Gerard Pique, though, has said that money isn't an issue.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"The problem is, we sold Ney and the clubs know we have the money from that, and the market is the way it is," the centre-back explained.

"I don't think it's because the players don't want to come, they are keen to come to Barca, but right now signing whatever player the club wants, it seems to cost more."

